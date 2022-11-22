Eagles Women's BBall soaring through 6 games

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Hoops fever is taking over the UW-La Crosse campus.
The Eagle women are a perfect 6-0 to begin the year for their best start since the 2018-2019 season.
Defense and rebounding are the team's calling card, according to head coach Karen Middleton.
UW-L's toughness and tenacity on that side of the floor has helped them outscored opponents by nearly 20 points per game on average.
Challengers beware, the Eagles feel like they have yet to fully hit their stride.
"I think the biggest thing is improving each day. We've really worked and tried to focus on doing the little things. The first four games were on the road, so it's awesome to be back in Mitchell and defending our home court in front of our fans and families," said Middleton.
"Any day, we can have an off-day. That's why we focus on our defense more, because offensively, we can have an off day, but our defense, if we stay solid with that, it will help us win games," said senior Kyah Steiner.
UW-L will host UW-Superior at 3 PM Friday afternoon in their Thanksgiving Classic.