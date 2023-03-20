 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eight area boys basketball players named All-State by WBCA

  • 0
Coulee Region well-represented on WBCA All-State teams

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Even though the WIAA boys state basketball tournament is over, local hoopers are still earning some recognition. 

Eight Coulee Region athletes were named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams. 

Division 5: 

Seth Bunders (Wauzeka-Steuben)

Division 4: 

Kodi Miller (Luther)

Isaiah Schwichtenberg (Luther)

Tanner Jones (Bangor)

Division 3: 

Peter Lattos (West Salem)

Carson Koepnick (West Salem)

Division 2:

Evan Anderson (Onalaska)

Nic Williams (Central)

Honorable Mentions:

Evan Payne (Seneca)

Logan Bahr (Luther)

Walter Berns (Aquinas)

Luke Beighley (Whitehall)

Devon McCune (Whitehall)

Cody Schmitz (G-E-T)

Bennett Fried (Central)

TJ Stuttley (Onalaska)

Recommended for you