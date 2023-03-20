Eight area boys basketball players named All-State by WBCA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Even though the WIAA boys state basketball tournament is over, local hoopers are still earning some recognition.
Eight Coulee Region athletes were named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Division 5:
Seth Bunders (Wauzeka-Steuben)
Division 4:
Kodi Miller (Luther)
Isaiah Schwichtenberg (Luther)
Tanner Jones (Bangor)
Division 3:
Peter Lattos (West Salem)
Carson Koepnick (West Salem)
Division 2:
Evan Anderson (Onalaska)
Nic Williams (Central)
Honorable Mentions:
Evan Payne (Seneca)
Logan Bahr (Luther)
Walter Berns (Aquinas)
Luke Beighley (Whitehall)
Devon McCune (Whitehall)
Cody Schmitz (G-E-T)
Bennett Fried (Central)
TJ Stuttley (Onalaska)