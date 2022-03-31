Eli King named 1st Team All-State, Carrington Player of the Year

UNDATED (AP)- Park Center guard Braeden Carrington is the Associated Press Player of the Year for Minnesota high school boys basketball.
The 6-foot-3 senior helped lead the Pirates to the Class 4A state championship. That was the Brooklyn Park school's first title in the sport.
Carrington will play in college for Minnesota next season. He averaged 17.8 points per game in 2021-22.
Carrington is joined on the AP's all-state team by Eli King of Caledonia, Demarion Watson of Totino-Grace, Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall and Pharrel Payne of Park of Cottage Grove.
King averaged 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds to go along with 4 steals per game this season while leading Caledonia to the State Tournament.