Emerich, WXOW win regional Emmy Award for Harring special

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WXOW) - WXOW's coverage of the life of UW-La Crosse football coaching legend Roger Harring won a regional Emmy Award Saturday night at the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala.

"Roger Harring: Football and Beyond" won in the Sports One-time Special category.

The show, produced by Sports Director Scott Emerich along with Dustin Luecke, Dave Solie, and WXOW Sports and News staff, looked back at the storied career, and more importantly, the personal influence and impact, Harring had on the players and coaches he interacted with over the years.