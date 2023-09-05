 Skip to main content
Emlet, Wilkerson score as Central tops Onalaska 3-0

The Riverhawks overcame a slow start to beat Onalaska 3-0 Tuesday night on the pitch.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks overcame a slow start to beat Onalaska 3-0 Tuesday night on the pitch.

After a scoreless first half, Central would get on the board in the 41st minute. Off a corner kick pass, Finn Emlet shot the ball from a bad angle that bounced off the pipe and into the net. Emlet would have two in this contest.

With Onalaska down to ten players after a red card, Emlet passed to Devin Wilkerson wo managed to get a goal trough many bodies near the top of the box.

