Even without Rodgers, Packers on National TV 5 times

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The NFL still views the Packers as a national media draw, even without Aaron Rodgers.
The NFL releasing its 2023 regular season schedule Thursday and Green Bay will be on national TV five times, same as last year.
The Jordan Love era kicks off in Chicago against the Bears.
Season opener on September 10.
After another road game at Atlanta, it's the home opener September 24 against the Saints.
Then four days later a Thursday nighter against the Lions.
Those are the only two home games in the first seven weeks.
Green Bay will host the Vikings in week 8, the first of 4 out of 6 at home.
The Rams and Chargers also coming to Lambeau Field in November.
You can share the Thanksgiving holiday with the Packers at Detroit.
They'll begin the December closing stretch with a Sunday night showdown against the defending champion chiefs in week 13.
The Giants game in New York will be seen on WXOW 19 on Monday night.
The Packers will spend New Year's eve at Minnesota in a Sunday nighter and then wrap things up the way it begins against the Bears, only this time at Lambeau.
For a detailed look at the Packers 2023 schedule, click here: Green Bay Packers Schedule: The official source of the latest Packers regular season and preseason schedule