Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Experienced Blugolds ready for Resch Center

Aquinas girls hungry for more state success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The road to the Resch is a familiar one for the Aquinas girls. 

Since 2017, the Blugolds have qualified for State six times in seven tries. 

All that experience means some of their star seniors, including Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr, are already familiar with the bright lights of Green Bay. 

Past experience should only benefit the Blugolds. After some close calls in the past few seasons, hopes are high that Aquinas will once again bring home a gold ball. 

"We know what we're capable of, so it's more of holding ourselves to those high standards.  We know we can win the big games and put forth what we need to. I think it's just more of the mindset of we can do it, versus the pressure other people are putting on us," said Bahr.

"I hope that they just enjoy the moment, and play at our level," said head coach Dave Donarksi. "That's all we talk about, all year long, is we have that we things we have to do, concentrate on that, and don't let the moment get too big."

Aquinas opens the state tournament against Mishicot. They're set for a 6:35pm tip-off on Thursday evening. 

