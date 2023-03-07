Experienced Blugolds ready for Resch Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The road to the Resch is a familiar one for the Aquinas girls.
Since 2017, the Blugolds have qualified for State six times in seven tries.
All that experience means some of their star seniors, including Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr, are already familiar with the bright lights of Green Bay.
Past experience should only benefit the Blugolds. After some close calls in the past few seasons, hopes are high that Aquinas will once again bring home a gold ball.
"We know what we're capable of, so it's more of holding ourselves to those high standards. We know we can win the big games and put forth what we need to. I think it's just more of the mindset of we can do it, versus the pressure other people are putting on us," said Bahr.
"I hope that they just enjoy the moment, and play at our level," said head coach Dave Donarksi. "That's all we talk about, all year long, is we have that we things we have to do, concentrate on that, and don't let the moment get too big."
Aquinas opens the state tournament against Mishicot. They're set for a 6:35pm tip-off on Thursday evening.