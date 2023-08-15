Fall sports are back with G-E-T girls golf invitational

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - An early season outing had many area girls golf teams hitting the links at the G-E-T Invitational at Trempealeau Mountain Tuesday.
Among the highlights were Tomah's Karma Hasselberger. She took part in the competition's top flight and had a par on 17.
Aquinas sophomore Lucy Reyerson had an apporoach shot go wide on the 10th hole, but recovered nicely in the thick brush.
Westby/Viroqua's Maddi Fletcher finished first as an individual after shooting an 80. Hasselberger was 2nd with an 81.
Prescott was first as a team with a score of 341. Tomah's one team and Holmen were tied for 2nd with a score of 369.
