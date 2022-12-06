Farrell keys offensive explosion as La Crescent-Hokah blanks West Salem 9-0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- Wyatt Farrell had a game to remember, recording five goals and three assists, as the La Crescent-Hokah boy's hockey team dominated West Salem 9-0 on their home ice on Tuesday night.
Farrell set the tone, scoring midway through the first period to give the Lancers an early lead that they would continue to build out throughout the night.
The junior forward then netted two goals apiece in the second and third periods to cap off his sensational night.
Four other Lancers finished with multiple points in the blowout, including Cooper Carlson, Alex Von Arx, Logan De Boer, and Jan Bla'ha.