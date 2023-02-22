Farrell unseats Hayes as La Crescent-Hokah goals leader

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- La Crescent-Hokah hockey star Wyatt Farrell remembers when Eriah Hayes was first hired as the Lancers head coach.
At the time, he was an 8th grader who was eager to learn from the local legend.
"It's been really cool. He knows a lot about the game," said Farrell. "I've been with him since even before 8th grade. He's been working with me, and he's really helped developed my game throughout the years, a lot."
Fast forward four years later, and Farrell is putting up numbers that even the former pro never did.
"He's done everything I asked for him. The kid wants to get better," said Hayes. "It's been a really cool relationship to build. I love the kid. I treat him like one of my own. To see the success he's having, it's really cool."
The junior forward finished the regular season with 52 goals, the 2nd-most in the entire state of Minnesota, while also passing Hayes as the Lancers all-time leader in goals.
"I honestly didn't even know he beat the record until after it was done," said Hayes. "Which is probably a good thing, because I didn't want him worrying about it, and that getting in his head. Nobody else I'd rather see take the record down than Wyatt."
Farrell credits his coach, as well as his teammates for setting him up for success.
"Just working on little skills, my hands, my shot," he said. "All those things with Coach Eriah- he knows a lot about the skills. As long as we keep winning, I'm going to keep scoring."