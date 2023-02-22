 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet
or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Farrell unseats Hayes as La Crescent-Hokah goals leader

  • Updated
Farrell passes his head coach, ex-NHL star Eriah Hayes, as Lancers leading scorer
La Crescent-Hokah hockey star Wyatt Farrell remembers when Eriah Hayes was first hired as the Lancers head coach.

At the time, he was an 8th grader who was eager to learn from the local legend. 

"It's been really cool. He knows a lot about the game," said Farrell. "I've been with him since even before 8th grade. He's been working with me, and he's really helped developed my game throughout the years, a lot."

Fast forward four years later, and Farrell is putting up numbers that even the former pro never did. 

"He's done everything I asked for him. The kid wants to get better," said Hayes. "It's been a really cool relationship to build. I love the kid. I treat him like one of my own. To see the success he's having, it's really cool." 

The junior forward finished the regular season with 52 goals, the 2nd-most in the entire state of Minnesota, while also passing Hayes as the Lancers all-time leader in goals. 

"I honestly didn't even know he beat the record until after it was done," said Hayes. "Which is probably a good thing, because I didn't want him worrying about it, and that getting in his head. Nobody else I'd rather see take the record down than Wyatt."

Farrell credits his coach, as well as his teammates for setting him up for success. 

"Just working on little skills, my hands, my shot," he said. "All those things with Coach Eriah- he knows a lot about the skills. As long as we keep winning, I'm going to keep scoring."

