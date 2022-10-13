Female coach Kelly Cline helping UW-L football team fly this season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW-L football team has a fast and physical group of linebackers, who play a big part in an Eagles defense that's limiting opponents to just 17 points per game.
One of the people in charge of getting those linebackers ready for action each week is 21-year-old senior Kelly Cline.
Cline is a sports management major at the school, who started working with the football program a few years ago in a film role. But this summer, she transitioned into her current role of assistant linebacker's coach.
"Some people are like 'what, no way!' I don't believe that's how it should be," said Cline. "I think women can do anything that men can do, and just because I haven't played doesn't mean I can't coach."
It's been a bit of a learning curve for Cline this season, but she's enjoying every minute of it.
"I'm kind of learning along with them when we install new things," said Cline. "It's great to see them making that play or getting that pick because I'm learning along with them, so we're kind of going hand-in-hand. I'm definitely proud of my boys."
UW-L head football coach Matt Janus says Cline has grown into an invaluable member of his staff.
"She's done a phenomenal job, she's a really fast learner. She works with our coaches all the time in trying to get to know the playbook more, get to know the schemes more, get to know technique more. She's a really hard worker, and she's going to have what it takes to crush it in this profession," said Janus.
Coaching is something Cline hadn't considered as a career until recently.
"When I started, I was really interested in player development and scouting, recruiting, development, that kind of thing," she said. "But after coaching, I've really just fallen in love with it."
Cline says players treat her the way they do anyone else on the staff. She thinks her experience proves it's time to close the gender gap in football.
"I would love to see more women involved in football, on the coaching side especially," she said. "Because I feel like there's not that much women representation of that side of things."
Cline is set to graduate from UW-L next May. Her dream is to one day work for an NFL franchise.