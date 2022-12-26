Fickell era for Badgers ready for soft launch

Phoenix, AZ (WXOW) We won't get to see Luke Fickell's full impact on the Badgers program until next Fall.
But maybe Tuesday night's Guaranteed Rate Bowl will give us a glimpse into what we can expect.
The Badgers arrived in Phoenix on Saturday for their bowl game against Oklahoma State.
Fickell said he will continue to leave personnel decisions, including who will start at quarterback, up to the assistant coaches.
"It would be pretty arrogant of me to walk in here and think I could make a better decision in three weeks than what they have seen over a long period of time, whether it's Coach Leonhard and his long time or even Coach Bobby and his one year here. So, those guys have got a great grasp on what we have to do to be successful and we have sat down, we have talked about it, but you know what it is going to be a little bit of a different situation where we have to do what is best for us and I believe they have the best idea of what that is," Fickell said.
Wisconsin and Oklahoma State meet at 9:15 PM Tuesday night.