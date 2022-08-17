First-year coaches eager to prove themselves at G-E-T, Luther, and La Crescent

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW)- Paul Anderson has been with G-E-T football for 14 seasons, spending much of that time learning from legendary head coach Jon Steffenhagen.
Now, it's his turn to step into the spotlight. Anderson expects it to be a smooth transition.
"I'm familiar with the program, and what it was in the past, and what we did," Anderson said. "So we're kind of going back to what we did those years prior."
As the former freshman coach, Anderson has already worked with most of the Red Hawks varsity athletes.
"They know what's expected, and kind of my personality, and what I like to do, as far as offensively and things like that," Anderson said.
It's a similar story at Luther, where longtime assistant Jeff Komay takes over for Matt Schiebel.
The Knights are coming off their first playoff berth since 2007, so he doesn't plan to reinvent the wheel.
"Being the head coach this year, try to keep things fairly consistent, maybe just put my own spin on a few things as well," Kpmay said. "We had a lot of really good things in place, really thankful for that. Really just putting my personality, interject that in there too. I'm trying to really lean on my experience."
Across the river in La Crescent, a new coach will mean plenty of change.
Terry Donovan is in to lead the Lancers, after serving as offensive coordinator at Kasson-Mantorville for over a decade.
La Crescent needs a football identity following an 0-9 showing last fall, and Donovan plans to rebuild the program from the ground up.
"They have been on board for it. They want to be part of something special, and part of something great, and that has been maybe because of the struggles that we've had," Donovan said. "Made it that they're open, as wide-open to change as possible. And they are selling out to that change like you wouldn't believe."