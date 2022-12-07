Following state run, Cyclones learning to embrace newfound competition

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Even though they've only played a few games under their new name, the Coulee Region Cyclones already have quite a reputation out on the ice.
"Last year, I think we were more of a surprise team," said head coach Mark Thorn. "Now, this year, we know that we definitely have a target, we're not going to surprise anyone. We're going to get everybody's best shot as we move forward this season."
Following last season's run to the state finals, opponents are eager to take down the former Onalaska co-op team.
"I think of it as a blessing and a curse," said senior defenseman Jaden Hammes. "I think having that having that target gives us motivation to just continue to work hard. But it's also a curse because everyone wants to beat you, everyone's preparing to beat you, everyone is like 'you have to beat the Coulee Region Cyclones.'
Beating the Cyclones is easier said than done. They're deep on both offense and defense, returning several key players.
"I know that if I make a mistake, my teammates are able to back me up. And they know that if they make a mistake, I'm there to back them up. It's been nice having that support behind us," said junior forward McKenna LaFleur.
"You can really see the passion in a lot of the girls playing, how they feel about this sport. You can see it on the ice, see it in practice, and we really just give it our all," said senior forward Anna Szymanski.
For his part, Thorn has encouraged his players to embrace the target on their backs.
"That's great learning experience, so that when the pressure's on as you move down the stretch, you're able to handle it," he said.