Former Bangor, G-E-T football coaches named to WFCA Hall of Fame

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In 2023, a pair of Coulee Region football coaches will be enshrined in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Rick Muellenberg coached Bangor from 2000-21 and Jon Steffenhagen led G-E-T from 1996-2021. The former teammates at UW-L saw major success during their careers, and being recognized to the highest level was something they greatly appriciate.
“I just got done mowing the yard and I got a call from a number in Platteville that I did not know," Steffenhagen said. "Then I got a voicemail from John Hoch, who used to be the head coach at Lancaster. Now he’s the chair of the hall of fame. When he told me, I just broke down. I’m kind of an emotional guy. It was a big day. Very surprised and very humbled.”
“It’s really an honor," Muellenberg said. "It really is. It’s not something you think about. When you first start, you just want to make it through the day. Then after that first year, you hope to get a second year. You don’t think about hall of fame or things like that. You keep trying to improve what you’re doing. When I received the call, I wouldn’t say it was shocking but it was just surprising. I guess when I look back on it, for those guys to recognize that it says that we did a lot of the right things here.”
Steffenhagen led the Red Hawks to ten Coulee Conference titles and retired with a 160-77 record. When asked what he misses most about coaching, he did not hesitate with his answer.
“Friday nights," Steffenhagen said. "Once Friday night was over, it was awesome. I had a really hard time dealing with the stress from time to time leading up to pregame. But once you’re on the field and things started going, after that first kick of you just got in your zone and that’s the thing I miss the most.”
Muellenberg finished with a 162-55 record, leading the Cardinals to a pair of state championships and 2015 and 2017. As he saw the game change before his eyes, the coach says some off the field differences were the most notable.
“Great defense never goes out of style," Muellenberg said. "I don’t think it ever will. There’s different offenses that get things done and there’s been an evolution there with a little more spread teams and things like that. Overall for us, it was mostly our strength and conditioning practices, nutrition and recovery.”
The official enshrinement of the entire class will take place on April 1, 2023, in Middleton, Wisconsin.