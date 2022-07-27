Former Holmen Standout Ellie Kline Hosts Youth Volleyball Camp

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Ellie Kline was a big part of Holmen's girl's volleyball squad that claimed the MVC title last fall. This week, the Minnesota St.-Mankato freshman helped teach future Vikings how to bump, set, and spike.
Kline, along with several other Holmen alumni, passed on their skills during the two-day A.C.E volleyball camp, held at the high school.
A.C.E. stands for attitude, confidence, and effort. The drills focused on building those values for players of all ages.
"When I was younger, I just remember how much I looked up to the varsity team. I loved going to their games, supporting them. Last year, it kind of hit me that I am that person now, I'm that role model for the younger people," said Kline. "So I just wanted to take the opportunity to give back to the community. Everybody was so positive, encouraging their teammates, cheering them on. It was incredible to see."
Turnout for the camp was larger than expected, according to Kline, with nearly 80 kids coming out between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Because of the popularity, Kline said it's likely this will become an annual event.