Former Onalaska Star Matt Thomas Hosts Youth Basketball Camp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Former Onalaska standout, Matt Thomas, is back in the Coulee region this week hosting his 5th annual youth basketball camp.
Thomas, who spent the 2021-2022 season with the Chicago Bulls, helped teach fundamentals of the game by leading drills at Viterbo's Beggs Gymnasium.
Dozens of kids, ranging from first graders to high schoolers, were eager to learn from the hometown star.
In addition to on-court instruction, Thomas also discussed his hoops journey and answered questions from campers.
"It's something that I want to do, but at the same time I almost feel some sort of obligation to do it, right? I grew up here, I had such good experiences at youth summer camps, and to some degree I think I developed a passion and love for the game in summer camps growing up in the Coulee region," said Thomas. "So ever since I got to this stage where I have the platform to give back, it's been a no-brainer. Ever since the first year, we've learned things a long the way to try and make the camp a little bit better."
Thomas is currently a free agent. He says he is continuing a strict workout regimen this summer and is just playing the waiting game regarding the next step in his career.