Four local wrestlers crowned state champions at WIAA state meet in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig, Aquinas' Tate Flege and David Malin, and Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek are all coming home with some hardware after first place finishes at the Kohl Center.
Koenig wins the individual title for the 138-pound weight class in Division 2. With the win, Koenig becomes the first four-time champion in program history, and only the 25th four-time champion ever in Wisconsin.
The gold medals for Flege (Division 3, 152-pound weight class) and Malin (Division 3, 170-pound weight class) end a successful weekend for the Blugolds. In addition to their two state champions, the Blugolds also had three runner-up finishers in Calvin Hargrove, Tyson Martin, and Brady Lehnerr.
Shramek was the lone Blair-Taylor wrestler to make it to Madison, but he represented the Wildcats well by claiming the title in the 182-pound weight class in Division 3.