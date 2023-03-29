 Skip to main content
Four Logan High athletes sign to play college sports

  • Updated
  • 0
LOGAN1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A quartet of Logan Rangers will be taking their talents to the next level to play Division III athletics.

Jazzy Davis will attend Saint Mary's in Winona and play volleyball.

Scott Grossbach will stay close to home and play football at UW-La Crosse.

LOGAN3.jpg

Andrew Hackbarth will also go to UW-La Crosse to be a part of the track team.

Sterling Meyer will play football for UW-River Falls.

LOGAN2.jpg

All of them are seniors and were three sport athletes during their time representing the Rangers.

