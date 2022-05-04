Freshman Phenom Kyra Lard Leading Charge for UW-L Softball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-La Crosse's softball team recently clinched their first WIAC title since 2010, and freshman phenom Kyra Lard is a big reason why.
She's started every game for the Eagles, and ranks in the top ten in the conference in both hits and RBI's.
Lard says the key to her success is not focusing on the numbers.
"Hitting the ball hard, sac bunts, moving the runner over, you know?" Lard said. "Team at-bats, that's what we've been looking at instead of batting average. And I think that's helped a lot just for our teams success."
"She's very aggressive at the plate, an excellent hitter," said head coach Chris Helixon. "We've moved her to the leadoff spot, she does a really good job there. She's a tough challenge at the top of the order, and we like to have her get as many at-bats as possible during the course of the game, so having her at the top is the best."
The shortstop is leading a youth movement for the Eagles. This year, UW-L welcomed 13 new faces, many of them freshmen, compared to 9 returners.
"It took a little while to get that together, but I think we're in a good place right now with everyone working on the same page," said Helixon. "It is a little rare to have this many freshman on one team that are contributing, but it's a talented group."
Lard says she's been welcomed with open arms by her teammates. She hopes the early success is a sign of things to come for the program.
"Our seniors are amazing, obviously, but we are a very young team, so it's just great to see how well we're doing right now, and it can only go up in future years," Lard said. "So it's very exciting that we have a younger team and can just keep going."
The freshman has already earned some hardware in her short college career. She was named conference player of the week back in mid-March after posting a .421 batting average and belting 3 long balls over a 10-game stretch.