Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Friday's local scores

  • Updated
  • 0
041423 La Crosse Central vs Eau Claire Memorial baseball

La Crosse Central played a doubleheader against Eau Claire Memorial at Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire on April 14, 2023.

(WXOW) - Friday's local scores

High school baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 9, La Crosse Central 8 - game 1 of doubleheader

La Crosse Logan 13, Richland Center 3

Dover-Eyota 7, Caledonia 3

Lincoln 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 7 - Henderson (CFC): home run

High school softball

Cashton 19, De Soto 5 - Kleba (CASHTON) - 4-4, 2b

Cochrane-Fountain City 13, Lincoln 3 (5 innings)

Blair-Taylor 12, Melrose-Mindoro 2 (6 innings)

Bloomer 7, Onalaska 1

Boys high school tennis

La Crosse Aquinas 4, New Richmond 3

La Crosse Aquinas 5, Cedarburg 2

Girls high school soccer

Holmen 2, Marshfield 2 - Lachecki (HOLMEN): 2 goals

WIAC softball

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Platteville 1 - game 1 of doubleheader

NSIC baseball

Winona State 17, Concordia St. Paul 13 - game 1 of doubleheader

