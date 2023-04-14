(WXOW) - Friday's local scores
High school baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 9, La Crosse Central 8 - game 1 of doubleheader
La Crosse Logan 13, Richland Center 3
Dover-Eyota 7, Caledonia 3
Lincoln 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 7 - Henderson (CFC): home run
High school softball
Cashton 19, De Soto 5 - Kleba (CASHTON) - 4-4, 2b
Cochrane-Fountain City 13, Lincoln 3 (5 innings)
Blair-Taylor 12, Melrose-Mindoro 2 (6 innings)
Bloomer 7, Onalaska 1
Boys high school tennis
La Crosse Aquinas 4, New Richmond 3
La Crosse Aquinas 5, Cedarburg 2
Girls high school soccer
Holmen 2, Marshfield 2 - Lachecki (HOLMEN): 2 goals
WIAC softball
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Platteville 1 - game 1 of doubleheader
NSIC baseball
Winona State 17, Concordia St. Paul 13 - game 1 of doubleheader