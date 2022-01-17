Fruechte named new Off. Coordinator at Winona St.

Winona, Minn. (WXOW) Former Caledonia star, Gophers and Vikings player Isaac Fruchte is making his way closer to home.
Fruechte was named the new offensive coordinator at Winona State Monday.
Fruechte served as the offensive coordinator at northern state this past season.
Prior to that he was an assistant at Northern Iowa and UW-La Crosse.
After playing for the Gophers, Fruechte spent parts of three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Winona state is now led by head coach Brian Bergstrom.