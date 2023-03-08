G-E-T and West Salem in Boys Basketball Sectional match-up

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Two of the best teams in the Coulee Conference, West Salem and G-E-T, tipped off in Arcadia to battle for a spot in the upcoming Sectional finals.
At first it seemed like a close match-up, but the Panthers made sure that the score didn't stay close for long. They were up by 34 at the half and in the end won 112-54.
Peter Lattos led the way for the Panthers with 27 points.
Cody Schmitz had 32 in a losing effort for the RedHawks
West Salem will face either Osceola or Prescott on Saturday, March 11 with hopes of becoming Sectional champions. The game is scheduled for 2:00pm at Osseo-Fairchild.