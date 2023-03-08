 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the
area. The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday
afternoon and continue through the evening before tapering off
late Thursday night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from
5 to 9 inches with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans
if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the
afternoon and evening, especially along and south of
Interstate 90.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

G-E-T and West Salem in Boys Basketball Sectional match-up

  • Updated
  • 0

Coulee conference leaders in boys basketball, West Salem and G-E-T, tipped off in Arcadia to battle for a spot in the upcoming Sectional finals.

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Two of the best teams in the Coulee Conference, West Salem and G-E-T, tipped off in Arcadia to battle for a spot in the upcoming Sectional finals.

westsalemboysbbb.jpg

At first it seemed like a close match-up, but the Panthers made sure that the score didn't stay close for long. They were up by 34 at the half and in the end won 112-54.

Peter Lattos led the way for the Panthers with 27 points. 

Cody Schmitz had 32 in a losing effort for the RedHawks

West Salem will face either Osceola or Prescott on Saturday, March 11 with hopes of becoming Sectional champions. The game is scheduled for 2:00pm at Osseo-Fairchild.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you