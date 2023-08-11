G-E-T football getting closer to former glory

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Red Hawks have a great history, and they are getting close to reaching those heights once again.
G-E-T went 5-5 last season under new head coach Paul Anderson. That was a major improvement from a one-win season the year prior.
The team says they expect to make the playoffs with a junior class that the coaches laud as a compliment to a group of talented seniors.
Anderson tells News 19 that there were some differences between his first and second year on the job.
"You got some time over the winter and offseason to evaluate," Anderson said. "Self-evaluate and evaluate the players. Get a program in that you want to do. Some weight room stuff, offseason stuff that you try to implement."
"I think the team has pretty high expectations," senior Carter Repaal said. "I think everyone's confident in this season. We got a pretty young team, but I think the bonding will be real nice. I think we'll do pretty well."
"I think we got a lot of speed demons" senior Cisco Jimenez said. "We got a lot of fast guys in our running backs, our line. We got some strong kids on our line."
Anderson added that the team is shooting for a spot in Madison, but they have to follow the proper steps in order to reach the state tournament.