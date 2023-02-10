G-E-T goes toe-to-toe with Holmen

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The G-E-T Red Hawks host the Holmen Vikings in a boys' basketball non-conference match-up.
G-E-T went into this matchup with a record of 9-9 hoping to break the .500 barrier. After a heartbreaking 1-point loss to Arcadia in their last game, a win against the Vikings would help heal that wound.
Holmen on the other hand is hoping to reach the .500 mark as they go into this game with an 8-9 record. Getting a win against G-E-T would be a big confidence boost after coming off of two tough losses against Central and West Salem.
The Vikings win 68-62.