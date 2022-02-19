 Skip to main content
G.E.T./Mel-Min and West Salem/Bangor wrestlers qualify for state at Amery sectional

  • Updated
Amery hosts D2 wrestling sectional

AMERY, Wis. (WXOW)- Local wrestlers competed in the Division 2 sectional at Amery high school. Top three finishers in each weight class moved onto the state tournament. 

In the 132 weight class, G.E.T./Mel-Min's Tanner Anderson became sectional champion after winning in a 6-1 decision. 

At 138, West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe finished second to punch his ticket. 

G.E.T./Mel-Min's Jackson Blaken also finished as the runner-up. He competed in the 126 weight class. 

The Titans added another state qualifier at 220 pounds with Braydon Lockington. 