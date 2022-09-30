G-E-T Redhawks take on Altoona Friday night

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) -- G-E-T Redhawks took the win over the Altoona Railroaders, 42-14.
It was the Redhawks' ball when Cody Schmitz handed off the ball to Brady Seiling. He took it to the sideline but Altoona was there to stop him. Seiling had a 168-yeard touchdown off of a return Friday night.
At the top of the fourth quarter, it was one and goal for G-E-T. Schmitz rushed through the middle for a Redhawks touchdown.
Altoona's Ben Kuenkel was looking for an opening and Zavondre Cole was waiting in the endzone for a Railroader touchdown.
Redhawks won 42-14.