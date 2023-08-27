 Skip to main content
Game Week: UW-L prepares for opening game on Thursday

  • Updated
uwl1.jpg

UW-La Crosse football is finally out of camp and into game week practices.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse football is finally out of camp and into game week practices.

The Eagles open their season on Thursday at Dakota State, kickoff at 7 p.m.

Head Coach Matt Janus is getting his team ready against the Trojans, who lost their opener over the weekend. UW-L beat Dakota State last year 42-7.

The team is treating this like a normal practice week, but having a game on a Thursday does shake things up a little. Sunday's practice was similar to what they would normally do on a Tuesday during the season.

The team will leave La Crosse on Wednesday and have a walkthrough practice before staying the night ahead of their game in Madison, South Dakota.

Janus and his players tell News 19 they are not looking past an opponent they defeated easily a year ago.

"It's a totally different team," Janus said. "They have a whole bunch of new players in their program. Whether it's transfers, I think they have a really large incoming freshman class. Obviously, we have new faces as well. We're bringing back a lot of returners, but we also have some new faces and guys that are making their first college start."

uwl2.jpg

"They do a lot of funky stuff," linebacker Adam Quam said. "Things we don't necessarily see in our own conference. Run a lot of trips bunch, stuff like that. So far I feel like we've been pretty prepared and should be good."

"Practicing during game week, it's a little bit different because we're preparing to go against an opponent," guard Levi Liedke said. "We got our scout guys giving us different looks compared to just going against our own defense."

"I think we look at every opponent week by week," running back Brant Bohman said. "We're going to treat Dakota State just as any team in the WIAC. Preparing every day from watching film. I think overall, we're going to look at it as just another game for us. We're going to take it just as serious as we would any WIAC opponent."

Thursday's game will be the longest road trip for UW-L this season.

