Giannis doesn't practice but Bucks still optimistic

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW) Giannis Antetokuonmpo didn't practice Tuesday, but he reportedly told the coaching staff he's feeling better.
Giannis took a hard fall during Sunday's game one loss to the Heat.
He fell on his back.
Doctors say he suffered a contusion or a bad bruise.
The team says an x-ray and MRI on his back came back clean.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke on Tuesday, staying optimistic on Giannis' availability for Wednesday's game 2.
"We have 24-plus hours before gametime. He'll get treatment. We'll see how he feels. I think there's been a lot of progress, and hopefully there's more in the next day or so. If I'm being honest I think, there's an optimism. Time is on our side, but that equation will flip. So I would say we're optimistic," Budenholzer said.
Wednesday's game 2 set for 8 PM.