Giannis returns but the Butler did it

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

The crests north of Winona will likely occur somewhere between April
25 and April 27, from Trempealeau Dam and Genoa Dam between April 26
and 28, and for the remainder of the area between April 28 and May 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in minor
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 700 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 09/29/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Giannis returns but the Butler did it

  • 0
Bucks vs. Heat

MIAMI (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA's top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.

The 56 points also became Butler's career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami - which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Bam Adebayo scored 15, Caleb Martin had 12 and Gabe Vincent scored 10 for the Heat. Game 5 is at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double - 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

And the Bucks led almost the whole way, until the Heat roared back in the final minutes.

Butler had 21 of his points in the fourth, and the Heat still trailed 101-89 after a layup by Lopez with 6:09 left.

That's when a 13-0 run, capped by a Butler dunk off a Bucks turnover, put Miami up for the first time all night with 3:17 left - 102-101.

The lead changed hands four more times, and Butler's 3-pointer with 1:20 left put Miami ahead for good.

He added a step-back jumper on Miami's next possession, punched the air in celebration, and the Heat knew they would soon be leaving with a 3-1 lead.

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 of the series - and most of Game 1 - with a bruised lower back. He worked out Sunday, went through shootaround with the Bucks on Monday, got cleared to play and looked good as new.

But Butler was better than ever.

He set the tone early - with the highest-scoring quarter of his career. He had 22 of Miami's 28 first-quarter points, including 20 in a row over a span of 5:45 late in the period.

And in the fourth, he had 21 more - leading a massive comeback.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee now has made 138 3-pointers in eight games against Miami this season, including playoffs. No team has ever made more vs. the Heat in a season; Boston made 126 in 10 games last season. … All three of Antetokounmpo's playoff triple-doubles have come on the road - two at Miami, the other at Boston.

Heat: Butler is averaging 16.5 points in first quarters in the series, with at least 13 points to open all four games. … It was the 99th win of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's playoff career.

OLADIPO TRIBUTE

The game was Miami's first since Victor Oladipo's season-ending torn left patellar tendon injury. Heat players arrived at the arena wearing Oladipo T-shirts. "He said, ‘Don't shed any tears for me. I'm going to get through all of this,'" Spoelstra said.

FANDUEL SAYS

Milwaukee closed as a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Heat hadn't been more than a 2.5-point underdog in any home game this season, and weren't such a big underdog in their arena since Feb. 27, 2019 against Golden State - 177 games ago.

Recommended for you