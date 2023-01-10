Girls Hockey: Coulee Region Cyclones welcome Viroqua on the ice

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Cyclones have kicked off their season with an 8-3 record. After being shut out in their last contest, they hope to bounce back against the Blackhawks.
10 minutes into the match, the Cyclones put their 12th shot on goal. It's knocked away like all the others to that point, but this one goes right to Anna Syzmanski who buries the rebound to make it 1-0 Coulee Region.
Less than a minute later, and Blackhawk Aida Karwoski lights the lamp with her teams 2nd shot on goal.
With just 15 seconds left in Period 1, Viroqua on the Power Play. Rachel Simonson breaks away and goes high mitt side for their second score.
The Blackhawks win their 5th straight, 4-3 the final.