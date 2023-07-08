Girls hockey tournament draws three area teams

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament is going on until Sunday at the Omni Center with Onalaska, Viroqua and Black River Falls being part of the eight-team field.
Despite being the middle of July, some players have recently attended practices in the area while are taking to the ice for the first time since the season ended.
Being able to get inside a rink for game action means the world to the athletes.
"It means a lot," Black River Falls senior Hazel True said. "I think it's really cool to be able to have a tournament in the middle of the summer because you get to see who's coming up to play on your team the upcoming season and just get to see your old teammates. It's a good time to be able to just work with each other again. I made a lot of friends through hockey. I've gotten to travel to a lot of different places. I think the friendships and being a family with your team."
The players on the championship team will each get a t-shirt while the group will receive a plaque to go with their title.