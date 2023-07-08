 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls hockey tournament draws three area teams

  • Updated
  • 0
GIRLS HOCKEY VO.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament is going on until Sunday at the Omni Center with Onalaska, Viroqua and Black River Falls being part of the eight-team field.

Despite being the middle of July, some players have recently attended practices in the area while are taking to the ice for the first time since the season ended.

Being able to get inside a rink for game action means the world to the athletes.

"It means a lot," Black River Falls senior Hazel True said. "I think it's really cool to be able to have a tournament in the middle of the summer because you get to see who's coming up to play on your team the upcoming season and just get to see your old teammates. It's a good time to be able to just work with each other again. I made a lot of friends through hockey. I've gotten to travel to a lot of different places. I think the friendships and being a family with your team."

The players on the championship team will each get a t-shirt while the group will receive a plaque to go with their title.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you