Girls Hoops Crosstown Showdown: Rangers and Riverhawks meet on the hardwood

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Logan looks to push their win streak to 3, while Central hopes to end the 4 game skid.
The Rangers seemed to have control of this game, building a 10 point lead with 11:30 remaining. But that's when a switch flipped for the Riverhawks. They would end the game on an 18-5 scoring run, to finally get a notch back in the win column. 50-47 the final.
Central will return to play on Monday, January 9 when they host Eau Claire Memorial. The Rangers will play again Tuesday, January 10 at Eau Claire North.