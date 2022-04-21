Going toe-to-toe against Holmen, Logan lost in Thursday nights battle at the diamond

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Logan fell to Holmen 17-14, in Thursday night's matchup at Logan High School.
At the top of the first, Taylor Pellowski smashed the ball out to left for a home run; the Vikings took the lead 1-0.
Pellowski had four runs and an RBI in Thursday's game.
Logan trailing at the bottom of the same inning and with no outs on the board, when Jazzy Davis sent the ball flying out to right field for a triple to bring the score to 4-2.
Vikings leading 5-3 when Holmen got another home run from Marissa Baker at the top of the second.
Baker had four hits and four RBIs in the game.