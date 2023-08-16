 Skip to main content
Good Game: La Crosse-Eau Claire football rivalry ending in 2023

rival1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The football rivalries involving Logan, Central, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial is coming to an end after 115 years.

The Chippewa Valley schools are going to join the Wisconsin Valley conference in 2024. In order preserve their local rivalries with schools such as Menomonie and Rice Lake, they decided to drop the Rangers and Riverhawks from their non-conference schedules.

rival3.jpg

That means this season is effectively the end of the long-standing friendly feud between all four clubs involved.

The rivalry between the two cities dates back to 1908 when the teams simply known as La Crosse and Eau Claire squared off for the first time. The schools didn't have nicknames like the Tigers or Bulldogs back then.

rival4.jpg

La Crosse won that game by a final score of 10-4 and have played almost every year since.

Fast forward to the modern day, where the head coaches of Central and Logan told News 19 how they feel about the change.

“We’re going to miss playing the Eau Claire schools," Central head coach Mitch Olson said. "It’s been a great tradition that we’ve had going on here for a long time. So it’s the final chapter of that book and we’re hoping it’s a good chapter for us.”

“It’s been a good start for us," Logan head coach Casey Knoble said. "I think it’s been a good barometer for our program each year to see how we can fit in against the Eau Claire schools. As much as I’ve enjoyed that, I’m also looking forward to something different.”

rival2.jpg

Memorial head coach Rob Scott added that change is tough, but he's always respected the Rangers and Riverhawks for being tough and well coached programs over the years.

The last matchups involving La Crosse and Eau Claire schools include:

  • August 17: Eau Claire North at Central
  • August 18: Eau Claire Memorial at Logan
  • August 24: Logan at Eau Claire North
  • August 25: Central at Eau Claire Memorial

