Great start for Aquinas and Logan at the WIAA Tennis Championships

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA Boys State Individual Tennis Championships began Thursday in Madison.
It was a busy day for Aquinas.
In Division 2 singles, Aquinas’ Joe O’Flaherty beats Osceola’s Gavin Aimlie in straight sets.
He will play his teammate Anderson Fortney in the next round.
Division 2 doubles: Aquinas’ Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen upset the #8 seed from Kohler 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 in the third set tiebreaker.
Also in double action, Aquinas’ Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney beat Plymouth’s Ryan McEvoy and Gaven Marx 6-2, 6-3.
Logan’s doubles duo of brothers Danil and Maxim Roberts taking on Osceola’s Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen.
The Roberts brothers win, taking a third set tiebreaker 10-4.
The action continues Friday and Saturday.