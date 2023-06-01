 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Great start for Aquinas and Logan at the WIAA Tennis Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas and Logan compete at the WIAA State Tennis Championships

Madison, Wis. (WXOW)  The WIAA Boys State Individual Tennis Championships began Thursday in Madison.

It was a busy day for Aquinas.

In Division 2 singles, Aquinas’ Joe O’Flaherty beats Osceola’s Gavin Aimlie in straight sets.

He will play his teammate Anderson Fortney in the next round.

Division 2 doubles: Aquinas’ Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen upset the #8 seed from Kohler 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 in the third set tiebreaker.

Also in double action, Aquinas’ Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney beat Plymouth’s Ryan McEvoy and Gaven Marx 6-2, 6-3.

Logan’s doubles duo of brothers Danil and Maxim Roberts taking on Osceola’s Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen.

The Roberts brothers win, taking a third set tiebreaker 10-4.

The action continues Friday and Saturday.