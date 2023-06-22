Gritzmacher ready to build on UW-L MBB's success

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse is turning to a coach with experience in the WIAC to take over their men's basketball program.
JT Gritzmacher was named the new Eagles head coach today.
Gritzmacher has been the head coach at Bryant and Stratton College, a junior college in Milwaukee, for the last three seasons.
His team set a single-season school record with 26 wins this past season.
Prior to that Gritzmacher has two stints as an assistant at uw-Whitewater.
So, he's quite familiar with the workings of the wiac, which is what made La Crosse a big draw for him.
"It's unreal for me. I'm still pinching myself about it because I'm so excited about it. Just being in this state and being at a U-W school is huge. When I stepped on campus at La Crosse for my on-campus interview, when I walked on, I knew there was something different about it. It's special. I really think we can bring some top talent here and we can win at a high level," Gritzmacher told News 19 Sports.
Expectations will be high for Gritzmacher.
He inherits a program that has averaged nearly 20 wins a season over the last 4 and has made the NCAA tournament three of the last four full seasons.
Gritzmacher is eager to work with a talented group returning.
"With some of the guys we got coming back, like Austin Westra, we're going to want to make sure we get him the ball. We've got to make sure fit what we do with the players we have here now. It's going to be a fun style of play. We want to touch the paint. We want to make open three's, play fast and play with some pace. It's going to be a fun style that I think people are going to love to watch."
Gritzmacher takes over for Kent Dernbach who left UW-L to become the head coach at UW-Stevens Point.