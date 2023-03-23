Haack ready to show off sprinter speed at world competition

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) A La Crescent athlete is proving you're not past your prime when you're in your 40s.
Sprinter Pete Haack is preparing to take on some of the best athletes in the world next week.
Haack will be a part of a contingent from the United States competing in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Poland.
A sprinter in high school and middle distance runner in college, Haack will compete in the 200 and 400 meters in the 45- to 49-year-old age group.
"This meet in particular is going to be pretty competitive. You won't find a lot of people who will sign up for this meet unless they live locally and just want to do it as a fun thing. A lot of the best runners in the world will be at this competition," said Haack, who also serves as a La Crescent-Hokah High School track coach.
Haack competed in the national championships two weeks ago and took second in both the 200 and 400.
Success like that has fueled his drive to compete since his college days.
"When you start nearing that level of elite competition, that just makes you push a little bit harder to try and get there. That's been my goal to at least be in the conversation as one of the top U.S. athletes."
Haack says there will about 250 athletes from the U.S. competing and about 4,000 worldwide at next week's competition.