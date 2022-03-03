Hanson, Szymanski carries Onalaska Co-op into the title game

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaska Co-op girls hockey team earned a measure of revenge and a trip to the WIAA State Championship game with a 3-1 win of the Fox Cities Stars in a semifinal game Thursday.
Anna Szymanski had 2 goals to lead the way.
Diana Hanson had 30 saves in goal as well.
The Hilltoppers lost to Fox Cities 7-3 in the season opener this season.
Onalaska will play in the state championship game Saturday at Noon.
You can watch it live on WXOW 19, on WXOW.com's Magic of March website, or on our Magic of March app.