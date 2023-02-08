Hemker Leads By Example for Sparta Gymnastics

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- It's not a stretch to say that Ella Hemker is the most-decorated gymnast in the history of Sparta High School.
Last year, she vaulted her way to a gold medal at the WIAA state meet, and in the process, she became the first person in school history to win an individual state title.
"Gymnastics isn't a widely known sport in this area, so to have local state champions and just gymnasts that do very well, it's really cool in this area," said Hemker.
The senior's success extends to the state level as well. Prior to Hemker's freshman year, the Spartans had never qualified for team state. Now, they've been to Wisconsin Rapids for three years running.
"I think it would be a very cool honor to make it to state again, for all four years of high school. It would really show the hard work and determination I've put into the sport," said Hemker.
Despite all the accolades, Sparta head coach Lucy Bennett says Hemker's talent isn't her biggest asset. The senior's leadership abilities are what stand out.
"She is very helpful. Has been working with the girls since the beginning to help build their routines," said Bennett. "Gives a good example of what you need to do when you're practicing and competing. What you want to see in a routine."
School records aren't what Hemker hopes to leave behind. She'd much rather inspiring others be her lasting legacy.
"It's cool to know that some other girls coming in will look up to me and want to reach for my titles that I've held," Hemker said.