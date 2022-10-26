Herd mentality leads Holmen girls to first State meet in 15 years

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Vikings are well-known for their sea legs, but here in the Coulee region, one group of Vikings shows they can be just as fierce on dry land.
Holmen's girls' cross-country team is state bound for the first time since 2007 after taking home the sectional title.
"When we first finished, I didn't think we did quite as well as we wanted to, but when we found out we won sectionals, we were really excited," said freshman Sabrina Lechnir.
Like their namesake, the Vikings demonstrate strength in numbers. There's no clear top dog on the team- Lechnir and junior Anabella Filips usually finish one right after the other.
"Last year, my pacing was so much worse. Because, if you're out front, and you don't have someone you know you can run with, it's kind of a guessing game of I am going too fast, am I going too slow? (This year), I know we run about the same, so it's like ah, there's my goal," said Filips.
It's not just those two- all seven runners are contributing.
"The girls have been really good at keeping it 1-6, 1-7. It all depends. Some days, they have a bad race, and another kid picks up the pace," said Holmen head coach Steve Mally. "Some people say it's individual running, but the thing is you have to have 5 to score. And the last two, if they get ahead of other school's 5th runner, it can really increase their school and lower ours. It's all about that pack staying close, near the top, and racing with each other and for each other."