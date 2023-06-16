High school fishing championships coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Young anglers from all over the world will be in La Crosse next week as part of the 14th Annual High School Fishing World Finals & National Championship.
The dual event is hosted by Explore La Crosse and the athletes will compete on the Mississippi River. Results and weigh-ins will take place at Copeland Park.
The students will come from across the country and nations as far as Zimbabwe. More than $3 million in scholarships and other prizes will be up for grabs.
The event begins June 21 and lasts until June 24.
Click here for more information.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.