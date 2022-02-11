 Skip to main content
West Salem improves to 19-1 with win over B-R-F

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a Coulee Conference showdown in Black River Falls where the Tigers hosted the Panthers of West Salem on Friday night.

It was a fast start for the roaring Panthers, they jumped out to an 8-0 lead; highlighted by an unbelieve no-look pass from McConkey to Koepnick.

Black River Falls' Evan Anderson displayed a tremendous amount of effort to help keep the Tigers close. Anderson scored 27 points.

However, the lights-out shooting from Koepnick and the Panthers propelled them one step closer to the 20 win milestone.

West Salem defeats Black River Falls, 99-70.

Koepnick scored 19 points for the Panthers.

