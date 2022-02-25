Lady Wildcats advance with massive win over Wonewoc-Center

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - Blair-Taylor is ranked 3rd in the state and is the #2 seed in their sectional. They hosted 7-seed Wonewoc-Center at home on Friday night.
Blair-Taylor stormed out to an early lead in the first half. The Wildcats shot exceptionally well from deep, with Abby Thompson, Samantha Kidd, Leah Kidd, and others draining three pointers.
Aggressive defense from the Wildcats forced Wonewoc-Center to turn the ball over and contributed their final point total.
Blair-Taylor advances after defeating Wonewoc-Center, 84-39.
Abby Thompson recorded 23 points and 7 steals for the Wildcats. One point more than teammate Lindsay Steien who recorded 22 points and 7 assists.