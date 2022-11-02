Comeback Kids: Aquinas soccer goes from winless, to State, in span of 4 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- 2019 was a low point for the Aquinas soccer program. In Ryan Capwell's first year at the helm, the Blugolds went 0-20 in the regular season.
"A lot of them could have easily said 'hey, we didn't win a single game, I'm going to go play football.' So, I give them a lot of props for sticking with the program," said Capwell.
Their persistence paid off. Just a few years removed from that winless season, the Blugolds are in a position to earn some gold at the WIAA state tournament.
"They have all seen that growth as well. From when they were freshmen, to where they are now," said Capwell. "(A) couple of wins away from maybe hoisting up a golden ball."
"The first few years, there was a lot of guys who weren't really all in. They didn't think that (state) was a possibility. The last two years, especially this year, everybody on the team has believed," said senior forward Andrew Sutton. "And it just shows, you put in the work, everybody knew what they wanted to get to in the end, and we made it to state."
Sutton is a leader on the team. He's scored 40 goals so far this season, which is 4th-most in the entire state of Wisconsin.
But not all the star power comes from the senior class. The defense, mostly made up of sophomores, has helped the Blugolds outscore opponents 14-2 so far in the playoffs.
Keeper Jackson Knothe believes a shutout is possible every time he steps in net.
"It is a lot of pressure but knowing that you have defense in front of you, a whole team in front of you, it helps a lot," he said.
Aquinas will be an underdog against the top seed, Cristo Rey Jesuit. But they're battle tested after facing bigger schools all year in the MVC.
"I'm sure they think this might be an easy win, they might not be preparing as well. We're going in with all the confidence to knock them off," said Sutton. "We want the mindset that we can beat anybody."