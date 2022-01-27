Westby defeats G-E-T, 67-66, on special night for the program

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Newly christened Constalie Court saw its first action on Thursday night as Westby hosted G-E-T.
This was a back and forth game between the two teams. Westby jumped out to an early 10-3 lead and seized the momentum. Rhett Stenslien had a powerful performance down low, securing rebounds and put-backs.
G-E-T's Cody Schmitz attempted to lead the Red Hawks to victory, contributing 28 points.
However, it was just destined to be a special night in Westby. The Norse recorded their first win on Constalie Court, defeating Schmitz and the Red Hawks 67-66.
Hudson Lipski led Westby in scoring with 19.