Holmen wrestlers come up just short, finish as state runner-ups

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- Holmen's boys wrestling squad competed for their first-ever WIAA Division One state title Saturday afternoon against Kaukana at the UW Field House.
The Vikings were down 7-0 after the first two matches, but eventually turned it around. In the 145-pound duel, Parker Kratochvil pinned his opponent. It was the first of 16 straight Holmen points.
Kaukana battled back to take a 27-19 lead with three matches to go. At 113 pounds, Holmen's Turner Campbell won by technical fall to get the Vikings within 3.
At 120 pounds, Kaukana's Lucas Peters was able to pin Holmen's Don Ammerman. That put the match out of reach.
Holmen finished as the state runner-ups as they fall to Kaukana 33-24.