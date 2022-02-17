Hilltopper Girls Hockey faces off with Eau Claire Area

ONALASKA, WIsc. (WXOW) - The Stars of Eau Claire Area traveled to the Omni Center Thursday for the Regional Semi-final match.
Hilltoppers' Kiya Bronston gets the scoring started in the first Period, netting one at even strength to lead 1-0.
It would take nearly three minutes in Period 2 for the lamp to be lit again. Anna Szymanski makes it 2-0 Onalaska off the Bronston assist.
And that would be all the Hilltoppers would need. They blank the Stars 2-0.
Freshman goalie Diana Hanson again proving why she belongs in that net, she stopped all 27 shots that came her way.
They will face off with the Hudson Raiders for Regional Champs on Tuesday.