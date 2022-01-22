Hilltoppers face-off with Metro Lynx Hockey

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Lynx traveled to Onalaska's Omni Center Saturday afternoon to square off with the Hilltopper Girls.
Onalaska was the first to light the lamp. Ten minutes into the game, Jaden Hammes deposits the puck in the net to start the scoring.
That's where the score stood until period 3, when the Lynx tied it up. Kiya Bronston only needed 18 seconds to put Onalaska back on top. She would score another empty net goal later in the game as well.
The Hilltoppers come out on top, winning the afternoon match-up 3-2. They advance their season record to 13-4.