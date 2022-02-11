Hilltoppers hosting Aquinas in a battle for MVC's second place

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds entered Friday night holding the second place spot in the conference. Onalaska can pull within a half game of them with a win.
This game was tight from the tipoff. Neither team led by more than 3 points in the entire second half.
The Blugolds tied it up with one minute to go, so the Hilltoppers decide to hold it out and take the final shot. Sophomore Isaac Skemp ended the night with a 3-pointer to give his Hilltoppers the 47-44 victory.
Afterwards, Skemp expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity to take the shot: "It felt amazing, you know. I haven't had pretty much a game winner and it feels great, you know, knowing that coach trusts me taking the final shot. I'm super happy we got away with the win and that shot went in."
This win marks Head Coach Craig Kowal's 400th victory.
Notable Hilltoppers: T.J. Stuttley - 19 points
Notable Blugolds: Quinn Miskowski - 20 points